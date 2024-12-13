(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 21, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Celsius Holdings, (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: CELH), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 29, 2024 and September 4, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Get Help

Celsius Holdings investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Celsius Holdings and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.



The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company materially oversold inventory to PepsiCo, Inc. ("Pepsi") far in excess of demand, and faced a looming sales cliff during which Pepsi would significantly reduce its purchases of Celsius products; (2) as Pepsi drew down significant amounts of inventory overstock, Celsius' sales would materially decline in future periods, hurting Celsius' financial performance and outlook; (3) the Company's sales rate to Pepsi was unsustainable and created a misleading impression of its financial performance and outlook; (4) as a result, the Company's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as indicated in defendants' Class Period statements; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Shelby Township Police & Fire Retirement System v. Celsius Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-81472.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED