Solar Alliance Shareholders Approve All Resolutions At Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR) , a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special General Meeting today. A total of 98,490,539 voted representing 33.48% of the issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the meeting. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward to in the Corporation's management information circular (“Circular”) dated October 24, 2024, were overwhelmingly approved, including:

(i) the appointment of the nominees set forth in the Circular of Ken Stadlin, Anton Shihoff, Robert Miller and Brian Timmons to serve as Directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the appointment of Kreston GTA LLP as auditor for the Company for the ensuing year, subject to finalization of the engagement of their services and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration; and, (iii) renewal of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan (the“Plan")

“I would like to thank shareholders for their continued support. Our strategy to target larger revenue commercial and utility solar projects, combined with owning our own solar projects, has created the foundation for a growing, sustainable company that is well positioned to take advantage of the current global shift to renewable energy,” said CEO Brian Timmons.

Brian Timmons, CEO



For more information:



Investor Relations

Brian Timmons, CEO

1.865 888 9925

...



About Solar Alliance Energy Inc.

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance's strategy is to ultimately build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility community customers

