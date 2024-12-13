Rochester Based Karma Sauce Congratulates First We Feast, 'Hot Ones,' Sean Evans, And Chris Schonberger On New Venture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Karma Sauce Celebrates the Next Chapter of 'Hot Ones' with Sean Evans and Chris Schonberger

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Sauce extends heartfelt congratulations to First We Feast, the creators of the acclaimed 'Hot Ones' series, along with host Sean Evans and founder Chris Schonberger, on their recent of the brand from BuzzFeed. This significant milestone, achieved through an $82.5 million deal led by an affiliate of Soros Fund Management LLC, marks a new chapter for the 'Hot Ones' franchise.

Karma Sauce is honored to have contributed to the 'Hot Ones' journey, notably through the creation of the Los

Calientes hot sauce. This collaboration, initiated in partnership with HEATONIST founder Noah Chaimberg, resulted in a sauce that quickly became a fan favorite, earning the title "The Sauce of Summer." Additionally, the Karma Sauce brand has been featured on the show with four different sauces: Extreme Karma, Burn After Eating, Scorpion Disco, and Cosmic Disco.

Celebrity guests such as Bobby Flay, Gordon

Ramsay, and Shia LaBeouf have successfully endured the fiery 'Hot Ones' challenge, sharing memorable reactions to the Karma Sauce brand's creations:



"I like that! Nice and smoky and fiery... It's delicious. It's really, really good." ~ Bobby Flay after trying Los Calientes Barbacoa.



"That's quite nice. I like that," "It's quite zesty," "It's starting to move to the armpits. I'm sweating." ~ Gordon Ramsay, sampling Los Calientes.

"I look so sad, right dude, I look like you just beat me up... I got another tear." ~ Shia LaBeouf, crying while trying Burn After Eating.

Karma Sauce expresses its deepest gratitude to Noah

Chaimberg and the HEATONIST team for their unwavering support and dedication to the hot sauce community. "I have been working with Gene Olczak and his Karma Sauce Co. since I started HEATONIST. Gene impressed me from the start with the unique and delicious sauces he produces," said Mr. Chaimberg.

"As 'Hot Ones' moves into this exciting new phase, we look forward to witnessing the continued innovation and success of the show under its new leadership. Karma Sauce remains committed to crafting exceptional sauces that bring flavor and excitement to every meal," said Gene Olczak, Karma Sauce Owner and Founder.

About Karma Sauce

Karma Sauce is dedicated to boldly crafting the most flavorful sauces in the country. We even started our own pepper farm in New York's acclaimed Finger Lakes region to ensure every ingredient is succulent and fresh. Our award-winning, handmade sauces banish bland food and make good food great. For more information, visit

karmasauce .

Related links:

karmasauce

firstwefeast

heatonist

Gene Olczak

Lead Saucer

Karma Sauce

5852641100

[email protected]

SOURCE The Karma Sauce Company LLC

