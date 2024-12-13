Donald Trump Explains What Went Wrong For Kamala Harris: 'She Wouldn't Talk To Anyone'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President-elect Donald attributed the failure of Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential campaign to her reluctance to participate in interviews, saying the vice president wouldn't talk to anyone. Speaking of Kamala Harris' 'worst mistake' in the Presidential campaign, Donald Trump said,“...you have to know what you're good at.”

Donald Trump cited Kamala Harris' refusal to give interviews. In the run up to the US Presidential election, Kamala Harris allegedly refused TIME Magazine's several requests for an interview.

“I think that when she wouldn't talk to anybody, it shone a light on her. In other words, if she would have gone out and just did interviews where they're comparable to Steve, if there is anybody comparable, would say, could you do an interview here? An interview there? You know, she didn't do anything. And people said, Is there something wrong with her? Why would they?” Donald Trump said in an interview to TIME Magazine .

The President-elect further said,“I think they made a big tactical mistake by literally not talking to the press, even if a really friendly, I mean, and they had almost all friendly, somebody would come up with a really friendly-like you guys, maybe-but a friendly interview, and they turned everybody down. They wouldn't do the basic. And people, including me, would start to say, is there something wrong with her? What's wrong? Why wouldn't you do some basic interviews?”

In October, TIME Magazine owner had criticised Kamala Harris of declining multiple interview requests.“Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris-unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn't the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?” asked Marc Benioff.

He added another post, quoting the author of the TIME profile piece,“Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.”