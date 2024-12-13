PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ADJOURNS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) announces that it has adjourned its annual general meeting (for more information, see news release dated December 12, 2024), to reconvene on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 11:30 AM (Pacific Time) at Suite 430, 605 Robson Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Proxies will continue to be accepted until 48 hours prior to the commencement of the adjourned meeting.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believe the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

