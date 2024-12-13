Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2024 Best Company Culture Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce that it received Comparably's Best Company Culture Award for 2024, a testament to its commitment to creating an empowering and connected workplace. This recognition places Everlight Solar among the top company cultures nationwide, highlighting its focus on providing an environment where staff members feel valued, motivated, and supported.

Everlight Solar is dedicated to creating a space where staff members can grow, thrive, and enjoy their work experience.

Everlight Solar staff members during team bonding activities

Everlight Solar is dedicated to creating a space where staff members can grow, thrive, and enjoy their work experience. Leadership and colleagues support one another's growth, encouraging team members to develop skills and confidently take on new challenges. "Everlight is like a family," shared one staff member. "Everyone is invested in each other's success and well-being, making work meaningful and enjoyable."

Beyond day-to-day responsibilities, Everlight Solar celebrates shared achievements and strengthens team bonds through various activities, from team-building events and collaborative projects to fun gatherings and game nights. This focus on a supportive, growth-oriented culture makes Everlight Solar a fulfilling workplace.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in its first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open job opportunities or about going solar for your home, visit .

