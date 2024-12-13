Türkiye, U.S. Discuss Syria's Stability, Gaza Ceasefire

Türkiye, U.S. Discuss Syria's Stability, Gaza Ceasefire
12/13/2024 7:17:34 PM
ANKARA, Dec 14 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, held a meeting yesterday, on combating terrorism and achieving stability in Syria, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
“Our priorities include ensuring stability in Syria and preventing the dominance of terrorist organisations such as Daesh and the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party),” Fidan said, at a joint press conference with Blinken in the capital, Ankara.
Fidan emphasised the alignment between the two nations in addressing key challenges in the region and said, their talks focused on exploring solutions to Syria's ongoing crisis and broader regional issues.
“We agreed that a ceasefire in Gaza should be reached as soon as possible,” Fidan said.
Blinken, for his part, acknowledged Türkiye's role in influencing Hamas to reach a hostage ceasefire agreement, adding that, there's broad agreement on expectations for the interim government in Syria – one that is inclusive, protects minority rights, rejects extremism, and poses no threats to its neighbours.
The two officials also reiterated their commitment to ongoing counter-Daesh efforts.
Blinken arrived in the Turkish capital on Thursday, following a visit to Jordan. Upon his arrival, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with him on the situation in Syria.– NNN-TRT
