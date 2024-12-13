US, China Amend, Extend Bilateral Science, Technology Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The United States and the People's Republic of China (PRC) have signed a protocol to amend the US-PRC Science and Agreement (STA) and extend it for five years.

In a press statement on Friday, the US State Department said that the STA provides consistent standards for U.S.-PRC bilateral government-to-government scientific cooperation.

"This modernized and strengthened Agreement sustains intellectual property protections, establishes new guardrails for implementing agencies to protect the safety and security of their researchers, and advances US interests through newly established and strengthened provisions on transparency and data reciprocity," reads the statement.

It added that the amended Agreement ensures that any federal science and technology cooperation with the PRC under the STA benefits the United States and minimizes risks to US national security.

"The amended Agreement covers only basic research; this Agreement does not facilitate the development of critical and emerging technologies," the State Department indicated.

"The modernized STA is one way in which the United States is responsibly managing strategic competition with the PRC. It is the result of extensive consultations across the US Government and months of negotiation between the United States and the PRC." (end)

rsr









MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108991781