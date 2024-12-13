Rwanda’S President Announces Official Bid For Formula 1 Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rwanda has officially declared its ambition to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, a significant move for the country in the realm of international sports.



President Paul Kagame announced this during the FIA General Assembly in Kigali, thanking F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali for their ongoing discussions. This bid comes after a long absence of Formula 1 in Africa, with the last race held in South Africa in 1993.



Rwanda aims to change this narrative and leverage the potential economic benefits of hosting such a prestigious event. An F1 race could draw thousands of international visitors, boosting local businesses in hospitality and services.



This influx may lead to increased tourism and foreign investment, vital for Rwanda's economic growth. The country has already seen successes through its "Visit Rwanda" campaign.



It increased tourism revenue by 36% in 2023, totaling $636 million. Collaborations with major sports teams like Arsenal FC and PSG have also enhanced Rwanda 's global image.







However, the path to hosting an F1 race is fraught with challenges. Analysts estimate that building a new Grand Prix track could cost around $270 million, not including additional infrastructure expenses such as grandstands and safety measures.

Economic Implications and Regional Competition

The annual maintenance budget could reach $18.5 million. Financial feasibility is a critical concern. Hosting fees paid to Liberty Media can range from $15 million to over $50 million per race.



Most revenues from sponsorships and broadcasting rights go directly to Liberty Media. This leaves local track owners with limited financial returns.



Rwanda faces competition from South Africa and Morocco, both of which are also interested in hosting rights. South Africa had been in talks for a return but encountered political setbacks. Morocco has hosted F1 events before but lacks recent activity.



Support from figures like Lewis Hamilton bolsters Rwanda's bid. Hamilton has publicly endorsed bringing F1 to Africa, highlighting the potential benefits for tourism and global recognition.



Rwanda's pursuit of an F1 Grand Prix is more than just a sporting event; it represents a strategic effort for economic transformation. While significant challenges remain, the potential rewards make this initiative noteworthy.



As discussions progress between Rwandan officials and F1 executives, Kigali stands at a pivotal moment that could redefine its role in global sports and set a precedent for future events across Africa.

MENAFN13122024007421016031ID1108991727