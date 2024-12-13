SHOBHA OFFERING MAJOR SALE AND EXCITING NEW MEMBERSHIPS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier NYC hair removal salon

Shobha is offering some of their lowest prices ever through holiday discounts and exciting new memberships. Shobha's already-reduced 3- and 6-packs are being discounted an additional 15% through 12/31/24, and are available for all services. The most popular ones are available online, too, for those who can't make it into the salon. For bikini and brazilian die-hards, Shobha is offering 3 exciting new monthly membership options, offering unlimited services and other discounts at a majorly discounted price.

About Shobha:

Since 2001, Shobha has been the premier hair removal destination in the NYC and DC markets. With 6 salons, all techniques under one roof, and a wide variety of pre- and post-care products, Shobha prides itself on being a true one-stop-shop for all their clients' hair removal needs.

