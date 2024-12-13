عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SHOBHA OFFERING MAJOR SALE AND EXCITING NEW MEMBERSHIPS


12/13/2024 6:00:47 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW
YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier NYC hair removal salon
Shobha is offering some of their lowest prices ever through holiday discounts and exciting new memberships. Shobha's already-reduced 3- and 6-packs are being discounted an additional 15% through 12/31/24, and are available for all services. The most popular ones are available online, too, for those who can't make it into the salon. For bikini and brazilian die-hards, Shobha is offering 3 exciting new monthly membership options, offering unlimited services and other discounts at a majorly discounted price.

Continue Reading

Shobha logo

About Shobha:
 Since 2001, Shobha has been the premier hair removal destination in the NYC and DC markets. With 6 salons, all techniques under one roof, and a wide variety of pre- and post-care products, Shobha prides itself on being a true one-stop-shop for all their clients' hair removal needs.

SOURCE Shobha

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN13122024003732001241ID1108991702


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search