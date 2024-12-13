A Call For Clemency: Formerly Incarcerated Women Lead A 3-Day Vigil At The White House

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council and formerly incarcerated women and allies will gather for a powerful three-day vigil at the White House from December 16th to 18th. The 'Call for Clemency' event will thank for what he has done so far but remind him the job is not done. We need clemency for women in the prison system who are ill, have children at risk of falling into foster care, have been sexually abused, or have served decades in prison and deserve to come home.

This vigil highlights the extraordinary stories of people like Michelle West, Lazara Ordaz, Sara Gallegos, Glenn Metz, Connie Edwards, and Roberta Bell, who have shown incredible courage and resilience in some cases over more than thirty years of incarceration. Despite their excessive sentences, they contributed to their prison communities by working at jobs and mentoring others. They have maintained loving relationships with family members and have earned the right to go home. Clemency, a tool intended to correct unjust and disproportionate sentences, is their only hope. We are asking President Biden to give them a second chance.



Key Event Details:



Dates:

December 16th, 17th, and 18th 8:30 am - 3 pm

Location:

White House, Washington, D.C. Special Event:

Instagram Live w/ Women's March on December 17th at noon ET

The vigil calls on the Administration to act on its promise of justice and reform, ensuring that clemency serves its intended purpose of righting systemic wrongs and providing second chances to those who have earned them. Attendees will stand in solidarity with those who are still behind bars, amplifying the voices of women who deserve freedom after decades of unnecessary incarceration.

For those unable to attend in person, your support is still crucial to this movement. We urge everyone to sign and share our online petition . Your signature can make a significant difference and help bring these women home.

Join Us:

We invite everyone to show support and stand together for clemency. Together, we can urge President Biden to ensure clemency becomes the tool for justice and compassion it was meant to be.

About Us: We're a 501c3 organization founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in the federal prison in

Danbury, CT. Our mission is to end incarceration of women and girls.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED