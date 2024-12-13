New College Of Florida Receives $1 Million Gift From Beruff Family To Build 'Field Of Dreams'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A rendering of the outside of the future Beruff Family Field of Dreams.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New College of Florida today announced its future baseball field will be named the“Beruff Family Field of Dreams,” thanks to a $1 million gift from Carlos and Janelle Beruff. Carlos is the founder of Medallion Home, a philanthropist, and longtime supporter of education and community growth in Sarasota and Manatee counties.The field will stand as a symbol of both legacy and potential; echoing Carlos' passion for fostering human achievement and regional pride. Located at the prominent corner of U.S. 41 and University Parkway, the facility will be one of the most visible athletic landmarks in the area. It will serve as a welcome to travelers arriving at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport while inspiring tens of thousands of passersby daily.“Carlos Beruff has long been a champion for the people of Sarasota and Manatee counties, and his belief in the transformative power of education and athletics aligns perfectly with the mission of New College,” said New College President Richard Corcoran.“This field will be more than just a home for our baseball team; it will be a legacy space where the values of determination, intellectual curiosity, and academic excellence intersect with athletic achievement. We are proud to honor his contributions through the Beruff Family Field of Dreams.”Carlos, whose career has centered around building homes and communities across the region, shared his hopes for the future of the field and the students who will step onto it.“My family is forever grateful for the opportunities that literally Make America Great for anyone who works hard and believes in the American dream. We believe having a world-class liberal arts institution in our own backyard elevates the quality of life for everyone while providing opportunities for our leaders of tomorrow. We appreciate the dedication and vision of Governor DeSantis, the New College Trustees, and President Corcoran in making New College a source of pride for our local citizenry. This is not the first time I have given to New College, nor will it be my last. Many of our business and political leaders would not have had the opportunity to get a college education without athletic scholarships, so we believe that expanding New College to offer those [athletic scholarships] will help solidify its future. This field represents new possibilities and a commitment to the American Dream-not only for the student-athletes that will play on it but also for everyone who gets to experience it.”New College launched its intercollegiate athletics program in 2023, adding to its reputation as a hub of outside-the-box thinking and academic integrity. Over the last 20 months, the Mighty Banyans have established 12 teams, joined the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and earned membership in the Sun Conference. The baseball team, which currently plays its home games at IMG Academy, won a remarkable 20 games in its inaugural season.The Beruff Family Field of Dreams will provide a permanent home for the team and serve as a place where academic and athletic pursuits are celebrated side by side. It reinforces New College's mission to shape well-rounded students, preparing them for success in all areas of life.Architectural designs for the ballpark are currently in progress, with the final structure reflecting the College's focus on sustainability, innovation, and community engagement. A construction timeline will be announced in 2025.For Carlos, this gift reflects a lifelong dedication to investing in people, education, and community. His leadership in real estate and public service has left an indelible mark along the west coast of Florida. The Beruff Family Field of Dreams will stand as a beacon of his belief in the power of education, athletics, and ambition to create lasting change.For more information about intercollegiate athletics at New College, visit GoMightyBanyans . For additional information on supporting the New College Foundation, visit NCF/Give .About New College of FloridaFounded in Sarasota in 1960, New College of Florida was named the No. 1 Public Liberal Arts College by Washington Monthly in 2024 and is the Honors College of Florida. New College provides students with limitless, original opportunities for success through a highly individualized education that combines academic excellence, undergraduate research opportunities, and career preparation experiences.New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors in arts, humanities and sciences; master's degree programs in applied data science and marine mammal science; and intercollegiate athletics in the NAIA.

