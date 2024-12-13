CC Forum Paris 2024: Uniting Global Leaders For Sustainability At Intercontinental Le Grand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Max Studennikoff, Founder of CC Forum

PARIS, FRANCE, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The XI edition of the CC Forum“Investment in Sustainable Development” concluded on December 6, 2024, at the InterContinental Le Grand Hotel in Paris. Over two days, the forum brought together leaders from government, business, and philanthropy to address global challenges, showcase innovative solutions, and establish partnerships for sustainable action.

A Legacy of Influence

CC Forum has cemented its reputation as a premier platform advancing sustainable development. With prior editions hosted in cities like London, Dubai, Monte Carlo, and Bahrain, the forum consistently attracts royal patrons, policymakers, institutional investors, and innovators. This Paris edition upheld that tradition, focusing on transformative ideas and investments aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

A "Green Davos" for Change

Often called the“Green Davos,” CC Forum gathers global investors, venture capitalists, policymakers, and pioneering startups to tackle issues such as climate change, clean energy, impact investing, and social inclusion. Discussions at the Paris forum centered on creating policies and investment vehicles that merge profitability with positive social and environmental impact.

Key Themes and Agenda Highlights

The forum's program featured an array of thematic sessions, keynote addresses, and roundtables designed to spark cross-sector collaboration. Among the critical topics addressed were:

.Climate Change and Clean Energy: Leading scientists, policymakers, and industry experts shared the latest research, discussed scalable renewable energy models, and examined the policy frameworks needed to accelerate the global energy transition.

.Government Strategies for Sustainable Development: High-level government representatives illuminated pathways for international cooperation, demonstrating how effective policymaking can create incentives for businesses and investors to prioritize long-term sustainability.

.Impact Investment and Ocean Preservation: Delegates spotlighted the critical importance of the world's oceans. Impact investors and environmental advocates showcased cutting-edge marine restoration projects, sustainable fisheries management, and technologies combatting plastic pollution.

.Emerging Technologies and Fintech: Innovators presented breakthroughs in green fintech, blockchain solutions for supply chain transparency, and AI-driven climate risk analytics. These tools are enabling better decision-making and enhanced accountability in sustainability initiatives.

.Healthcare, Education, and Social Inclusion: Human capital development took center stage as panelists emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare, equitable education, and women's empowerment to create resilient and inclusive societies that can withstand future challenges.

Notable Figures and Networking

CC Forum consistently attracts high-profile attendees, including royalty, global leaders, and cultural icons. Past editions have welcomed luminaries like HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon, Dame Jane Goodall, and Naomi Campbell.

Among the most anticipated speakers at CC Forum Paris 2024 was H.E. Lesogo Chongo, the Honorable Minister of Youth and Gender of Botswana, who holds the distinction of being the youngest incumbent minister in the world at just 26 years old. A trailblazer in youth and gender advocacy, her appearance at the forum marked her first international public engagement in this capacity, a historic milestone that resonated with attendees as a testament to the power of youth leadership on a global stage.

Following her was HRIH Prince Sandor Habsburg-Lothringen, Archduke of Austria, who provided invaluable insights into sustainable investment and global collaboration.

Also contributing to the forum was Farzam Kamalabadi, President and Chairman of Future Trends Group, who brought decades of expertise in visionary leadership and future-focused investment strategies.

The Paris edition also featured:

- Arielle Dombasle, celebrity advocate for ocean conservation and founder of an initiative against plastic pollution.

- Christopher Lambert, actor and philanthropist, recognized for his humanitarian contributions.

- George Edde, Hollywood producer and philanthropist, noted for his charitable initiatives.

- HRH Princess Camilla of Bourbon of Two Sicilies, an advocate for global sustainability.

- Gunter Pauli, author and entrepreneur, who coined the term“Net Zero” in 1988.

The forum provided unparalleled networking opportunities. Conversations during coffee breaks, private dinners, and side events fostered collaborations and shaped a shared vision for sustainable economies.

Sponsors and Strategic Partners

Sponsors of CC Forum Paris 2024 included "GIFDA, "HealRworld', "Carbon Orchard", "Syzygy", and "Sunified", underscoring that sustainable investment can be both impactful and profitable. A special thanks went to strategic partner "Masari Investments" and its Chairman H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Aasim Al Rajik, whose support was instrumental in the forum's success.

The forum was held at the iconic InterContinental Le Grand Hotel, blending high-level discussions with Paris's cultural elegance. The VVIP Investors' Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony honored individuals and organizations making exceptional contributions to sustainability, offering a memorable close to the event.

A Word from CC Forum's Founder

“As the world confronts unprecedented challenges, CC Forum serves as an essential conduit, connecting visionary leaders, investors, and changemakers committed to a sustainable future,” said Max Studennikoff, Founder and Chairman of CC Forum.“Our gathering in Paris aimed to spark meaningful dialogue and convert concepts into tangible actions. The solutions and partnerships forged here will resonate for generations to come. Together, we can turn sustainability from a noble aspiration into a working reality.”

About CC Forum

CC Forum is a globally recognized platform dedicated to fostering investment in sustainable development. Through its series of high-level events, it curates a unique ecosystem of decision-makers, innovators, and influencers. By facilitating cross-sector dialogue, CC Forum paves the way for new investments, policies, and technologies that will shape the future of our planet.

With over 500 delegates, including leading private and institutional impact investors, senior dignitaries, members of royal families, celebrities, and media representatives, CC Forum Paris 2024 exemplified the power of collaboration and purpose. As urgent global action becomes increasingly critical, CC Forum will continue to guide stakeholders toward ethical investments and lasting change.

Max Studennikoff

CC Forum

