Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment


12/13/2024 4:16:11 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Marvell Technology, Inc.
(NASDAQ: MRVL ), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2025.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading Technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform-for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:
 Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
[email protected]

SOURCE Marvell

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

