Nish Niche Introduces The New Collection AERIAL Where Fashion Meets Freedom

Aerial, takes flight with inspiration rooted in a deep connection to nature and the art of motion. The elegance of early and parachute-inspired silhouettes, evoke the spirits of exploration and freedom in harmonious combination of aerodynamic shapes.

The Smoky Blue Bird Midi Dress is a timeless design with a playful edge, perfect for layering or making a solo statement.

The Splash Dress was created in bold burnt orange, this voluminous yet elegant piece is ideal for seasonal transitions

The Grid Aviator Jumpsuit is a true statement of modern utility, offering tailored sophistication and everyday functionality with its adjustable fit and premium gabardine fabric.

The Khaki A-line Jump Mini Dress embraces a rebellious twist on a classic silhouette, combining utilitarian details with playful flair.

A new era of style with Aerial, Nish Niche's latest gender-fluid collection redefining modern luxury.

- Nish Niche- Designer and FounderHOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inspired by inclusivity and crafted with sustainability at its heart, this collection features ten versatile pieces that blur the lines between tradition and innovation.Gearing up for the most inclusive fall and winter season ever, Nish Niche, an independent sustainable New York-based brand, just launched its latest collection AERIALThe ten pieces are designed for all genders, embracing everyone's curves, from jumpsuit to balloon dresses. Shorter designs are perfect for a layering effect, in a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity, inviting fashion enthusiasts to embark on a journey of sartorial discovery.Each piece is crafted from ethically sourced Japanese fabrics, meticulously handcrafted in New York to create a seamless blend of artistry and sustainability.A celebration of individuality, each piece is designed for all genders and body types. The designs are ideal for mixing high fashion with comfort and functionality.Ethically made, ensuring every purchase aligns with values of sustainability and fair trade.The Aerial collection is at Wolf & Badger or nishniche with all the latest updates in unique garments of this season's wardrobe.

The latest collection, Aerial, @nishniche5840 has inspiration rooted in the art of aerial flows.

