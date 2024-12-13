(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New funding goes to groundbreaking products that pour fibers into our favorite foods to reduce the toxic impact of sugar and lower the incidence of metabolic disorders linked to the modern processed diet

One Bio , a pioneering biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing nutrition to empower people to live better, longer, has raised $27 million in Series A funding led by Alpha Edison and joined by new investors including Leaps by Bayer, Mitsui E12, Morado, ReMY, DSM-Ferminich, and Better – alongside existing investors including iSelect, Skyview Life Sciences, Collaborative and Acre. This catalytic investment round energized a unique global mix of strategic and institutional investors and is a testament to investor belief in One Bio's potential to reshape how much (and how often) the world consumes fiber, and to combat the disease epidemic linked to the modern processed diet by transforming your favorite foods into engines of good health while helping all of us reduce and eliminate the harm of sugar.

One Bio has innovated a technological process that releases anti-inflammatory short chain fibers from thousands of plants, making them undetectable, more bioactive and uniquely high dose. This novel process unlocks fibers from seeds, nuts, fruits, vegetables, legumes and grains.

People today consume 10X more sugar than they did 200 years ago and 90% less fiber than we evolved to. Consequently, 95% of people are running a dramatic fiber deficiency that starves the microbiome while denying our bodies of core functions for healthspan. The result is skyrocketing rates of inflammatory disease including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, cancer and autoimmunity. One Bio promises a meaningfully positive shift in these alarming public health outcomes by not only eliminating traditional barriers to fiber consumption - like taste, texture, and appearance - but also reframing naturally-derived fiber as an essential but *undetectable* ingredient in our favorite foods and beverages.

As humans evolved, our beneficial gut microbes co-evolved to unlock and consume the sugars bound in the rich diversity of fibers present in plant foods to produce molecules we need to provide core functions including balancing our blood glucose, regulating mood & energy, and making us feel satiated. But modern diets composed of processed foods have isolated the sugars and discarded the fibers. One Bio short chain fibers can even provide an offramp to reduce the population's reliance on GLP-1s to treat chronic metabolic diseases: increasing consumption of high-fiber foods can prevent such diseases in the first place.

"Modern food processing techniques strip plant fibers from our foods and starve the microbiome of the nutrients it needs to make us healthy. One Bio works to help us restore core functionality to our diet like blood glucose regulation and mood & energy balance. We aim to avoid and reverse the negative impact of today's processed food diet which accounts for 70% of calories consumed. We have the opportunity to offer industry and people an exponentially better set of choices than those on shelves today," said Matt Barnard, Co-founder and CEO of One Bio . "One Bio puts thriving microbiomes to work delivering longevity, aiding digestion and providing the fuel we need to maximize health," he added.

"Faced with endless shelves of processed and packaged foods, and surrounded by chronic diseases, consumers are rapidly awakening to the power of the gut microbiome. An avalanche of signals points to a large pool of latent demand. This is One Bio's market," added Nate Redmond of Alpha Edison . "One Bio enables their partners to deliver functional products that reshape global health and unlock growth. We are thrilled to be working with Matt and the talented, passionate leaders who are building a category leading platform company.

For more information about One Bio, please visit one .

About One Bio:

One Bio

is a biotechnology company returning healthspan to our diet by reintroducing active plant fibers to our food and reshaping how we approach health and nutrition in everyday products. Using their cutting-edge technology, One Bio has demonstrated its ability to solve malnutrition in the modern diet. The company specializes in releasing short chain fibers from plants, while making them easily consumable and highly effective to invigorate our microbiome and immune system. Through its innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, One Bio aims to eradicate inflammatory disease and help people thrive.

