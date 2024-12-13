Paris Baguette Marks Major Milestone With The Opening Of Its 200Th Location In North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The global bakery café brand expands their presence, reinforcing their commitment to bringing freshly baked goods to communities across the U.S. and Canada.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the renowned global bakery-café brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 200th location in North America. This significant milestone marks a major achievement in the brand's expansion and commitment to bringing their high-quality, freshly baked goods to communities across the U.S. and Canada.

"Opening our 200th North American cafe is an exciting moment for Paris Baguette ," said Darren Tipton , CEO. "This continued growth reflects our dedication to offering an authentic bakery café experience and spreading joy to our guests each and every day. We're proud to be re-establishing the neighborhood bakery as the heart of the community, and this milestone sets the stage for even further growth in the coming years."

The 200th café, which recently opened at 549 Roosevelt Rd. in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, in early December, marks a major step in Paris Baguette's expansion across the U.S. and Canada. Since opening their first café in the U.S. in 2005, Paris Baguette has seen steady growth across the country. Their expansion into Canada in 2023 further proved the strength of the business model, and strong responses from guests continue to support successful openings and high volumes of success.

A key driver of Paris Baguette's success is the guests' affinity for the brand. As a French-inspired bakery café, Paris Baguette offers breads and pastries that are baked fresh daily, artisan cakes, savory lunch items, and handcrafted, artisan coffee beverages. Their commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients shines through in everything they do, allowing their expert bakers, cakers and baristas to produce the finest goods each day.

With a growing loyalty base of close to 750,000 members - an over 36% increase since the program recently relaunched in mid-July - and double-digit system-wide sales growth, Paris Baguette continues to prove their strength in the market and secure their place in guests' hearts.

For entrepreneurs looking to join the bakery café industry, Paris Baguette offers an enticing opportunity as they work to continue expanding across the U.S. and Canada, including 34 cafés in development in Texas, another 33 in development in New Jersey, 16 in development in Georgia and 14 in development in Ontario. Paris Baguette has over 115 cafés coming soon nationwide and is poised to break into Connecticut, Delaware, Guam, Puerto Rico, Missouri, and Oklahoma in the coming years.

As they look toward 2025 and beyond, Paris Baguette will continue to pursue the 1,000-café milestone in an effort to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café experience across the U.S. and Canada, offering a warm, welcoming atmosphere for guests to gather and spread joy with each bite and sip.

