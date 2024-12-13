Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Connectoncall Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOnCall.com, LLC (“ConnectOnCall”) recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity incident on May 12, 2024, which impacted the personal information of approximately 900,000 people. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes information shared in communications between patients and their healthcare providers such as names and phone numbers, and may have also included medical record numbers, dates of birth, information related to conditions, treatments, or prescriptions, and Social Security

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against ConnectOnCall related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from ConnectOnCall, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from ConnectOnCAll which states that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at ... , or fill out our contact form at .

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

1 .

Patrick DonathenLynch Carpenter LLP(412) 322-9243...