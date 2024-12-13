Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 12/13/2024 - 10:26 AM EST - Surge Copper Corp. : Has entered into a definitive option agreement with Raye Resources Inc. and other private counterparties to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims contiguous with the Berg property. Surge Copper Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.

