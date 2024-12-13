Romania And Bulgaria Join Schengen Area
By Alimat Aliyeva
Romania and Bulgaria have officially become full members of the
Schengen Area, Azernews reports.
"We welcome the decision of the European Council, which gives
the green light for Romania and Bulgaria to fully join the Schengen
family," the publication states.
As a result of this decision, the European Council has approved
the removal of border controls on land borders between Romania,
Bulgaria, and other Schengen countries, effective from January 1,
2025.
"Thanks to the unhindered movement of people and goods, we stand
to benefit even more from the inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in
the EU," the publication adds.
After a 13-year wait, these countries partially joined the
Schengen Area on March 31 of this year. This partial integration
allowed free movement for air and sea travel, enabling their
citizens to travel without border checks. However, this latest
development expands the benefits to include land travel, fostering
greater economic and cultural ties within Europe.
Romania and Bulgaria's full membership is seen as a significant
milestone not only for the two countries but also for the European
Union, as it strengthens the region's internal cohesion and offers
further opportunities for trade and mobility. The move is expected
to boost cross-border tourism, business, and cooperation in various
sectors, such as security, healthcare, and education.
