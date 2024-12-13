New Lithuanian Government Representatives Set To Visit Ukraine Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives from the newly-appointed Lithuanian plan to visit Ukraine as early as next week.

Lithuanian Prime Gintautas Paluckas told reporters of the plans on Friday, Ukrinform reports with reference to LRT .

"Yesterday, during a conversation with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, we heard that not only I, but also the Cabinet of Ministers received an invitation to come to Ukraine on December 20, and such a visit is being scheduled. Today, certain details, logistics and security issues are being worked out, but such a visit will definitely take place," Paluckas said.

It is noted that Paluckas told his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal about his support for Kyiv and sanctions against Russia. The parties also discussed the security situation in the region, Ukraine's needs, the need to pursue sanctions and increase pressure on Russia and the regimes involved in Russia's aggression.

According to Paluckas, the new Lithuanian government will pursue a constructive and predictable foreign policy, ensure the protection of the population from external threats, and support Ukraine in every way.

The new Lithuanian cabinet vows to work closely with the international community to ensure justice for the victims of war crimes in Ukraine, as well as to hold Vladimir Putin and Russia's political and military leadership accountable in international court.

"We will support Ukraine – before and after victory. We will provide full support to Ukraine in its efforts to accelerate its accession to the European Union and NATO. As the geopolitical situation further deteriorates, we will continue to expand our military assistance to Ukraine with a target of at least 0.25% of gross domestic product," the draft Lithuanian government program states.

Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid worth over EUR 705 million. The total amount of Lithuanian assistance, as per the MoD, has exceeded EUR 1 billion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 21, the Lithuanian Seimas approved the appointment of Social Democrat Gintautas Paluckas as Prime Minister.

On December 4, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a decree on the composition of the new government. He later appointed the ministers of justice and environment, completing the formation of Paluckas' government.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and newly elected Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas agreed during a phone call on December 12 that the two governments would hold joint consultations in Kyiv by the end of this year.