Over 2,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Poisoned Due To Russia's Use Of Chemical Agents

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been hospitalized due to chemical poisoning caused by substances deployed by Russian forces, with three fatalities reported.

This was announced during a briefing by Artem Vlasiuk, Chief of the Environmental Safety and Civil Protection Division within the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Command of the of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 2,000 military personnel with varying degrees of poisoning by unknown or identified chemical substances have been admitted to both military and civilian medical facilities across Ukraine. These include irritant agents like CS and CN, used in munitions for riot control," said Vlasiuk.

He confirmed three fatalities among these cases. "In three instances, medical professionals confirmed deaths due to acute poisoning by unknown chemical agents," Vlasiuk stated.

For security reasons, Vlasiuk did not disclose the names or units of the deceased soldiers.

Vlasiuk emphasized that Ukraine strictly adheres to international law and does not use chemical agents in its operations. "As a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Ukraine and its armed forces fully comply with international law and the prohibition of chemical weapons," he noted.

As reported, Ukraine has also joined a joint declaration by 59 nations, reaffirming the prohibition of chemical agents in conflict, especially those used for riot control.