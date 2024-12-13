Arab League Council Condemns Occupation Of Syrian Lands By Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Council of the Arab League condemned the Israeli of Syrian territories during an extraordinary session of permanent delegates on Friday.

This announcement followed concerns over recent Israeli incursions into Mount Hermon, Quneitra, and Rif Dimashq, which the League stated violated the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel.

The League reaffirmed the validity of this agreement, citing Security Council No. 350, which underscores ongoing Israeli against civilian and military sites in Syria and asserts that the Golan Heights belongs to Syria.

Additionally, the Arab League urged the international community to ensure Israel complies with Security Council Resolution No. 497 from 1981, which calls for Israel's withdrawal from the occupied Golan Heights.

They tasked their representatives in New York to convene a special Security Council session to address these moves that threaten international peace and security. (end)

