Iraq PM, US State Sec. Discuss Syria Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani and visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Friday the dossier of Syria and its repercussions on the region's stability and security.

Al-Sudani received Blinken, they dealt with ties between the two sides, and means of enhancing joint cooperation, Iraq's premiership office said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed the region's situation, and the ongoing developments in Syria as well as international and regional efforts needed to boost security in Syria and the region's stability as a whole, it added.

The statement quoted Al-Sudani as saying that Iraq supports Syria in this key phase, urging friendly countries to help Syrians in rebuilding their country and facing challenges.

He stressed the need of involving all Syrians' segments in managing the country to ensure the enhancement of its stability.

He also expressed his country's rejection of any aggression launched on Syria's territories from any side.

Meanwhile, Blinken stressed the need of respecting Syrians' choices and forming an inclusive government that shows the will of Syrians.

He commended the pivotal role of Iraq, a main partner in the region, saying this requires consultation with this country about the ongoing developments in the region. (end)

