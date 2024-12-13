Resides Announces A Bold Step Toward Independence And Flexibility For Real Estate Agents With 'Select Subscription'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

REsides , Inc. - independent, borderless, and tech-driven MLS, today announced Select Subscription –

a game-changing service that enables agents to join independently of their brokerages.

With Select Subscription, agents can customize their real estate business free from traditional MLS constraints, association membership, or frivolous fines. For the first time, they can join independently and list properties seamlessly across South Carolina and Georgia, while leveraging REsides' cutting-edge tools such as One Home, MLS Touch, and Universal Lock Box, to streamline operations and drive growth.

"REsides is redefining the real estate landscape every day by putting power and freedom back into the hands of agents and brokers," said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides . "Select Subscription is our dynamic, future-focused solution designed to meet the evolving needs of today's real estate professionals-offering flexibility, reliability, and the advanced tools to thrive in an ever-changing market."

Highlights of Select Subscription include:



Non-NAR Affiliation: Operate independently, free from association membership, restrictions and frivolous fines.

Company Equity: Qualified individuals can participate in equity ownership and share the benefits as we grow.

Reliable Data: Access accurate and up-to-date information to make confident, strategic decisions. Dedicated Support: Enjoy personal account managers and on-demand listing input for unmatched service.

Learn more about Select Subscription and how REsides is transforming the real estate industry HERE .

About REsides

REsides, Inc., a privately held corporation, is pioneering a unique borderless and independent MLS model driven by a tech platform that puts control back in the hands of brokers and agents. Supporting over $4 billion in transactions annually, REsides is dedicated to empowering its subscribers with reliable data and insights, innovative tools, and an unmatched equity model that is redefining the real estate industry to drive success in an ever-changing and competitive marketplace. Learn more about REsides at .

