Gold Prices Dip On Strong Dollar And Rising Yields, But Safe-Haven Appeal Persists Amid Global Concerns
Date
12/13/2024 2:35:08 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas releases market commentary from Terence Hove financial Markets Strategist Consultant to Exness.
Gold prices declined for a second consecutive day as the asset continues to see pressure from rebounding Treasury yields and a strong US dollar as market participants await next week's federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
While markets expect a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, inflation data has raised concerns about a potential Federal Reserve pause in early 2025, especially as progress toward the 2% inflation target appears stalled.
Recent dovish measures by other major central banks, including rate cuts from the Swiss National Bank, European Central Bank, and Bank of Canada, along with the Bank of Japan's stance to maintain current rates, have had little immediate impact on gold prices ahead of the Fed meeting. However, these policy shifts could influence gold's performance in the longer term.
Despite current pressures, gold is supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and unrest in the Middle East, as well as concerns over the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariff plans. Additionally, strong central bank demand could persist through 2025, providing substantial medium-term support.
Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info
Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.
MENAFN13122024000142011025ID1108991243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.