New Documentary Online: 'ONE VOICE: SEARCHING FOR MICHAEL SPEARS'

A long interview, punctuated by moments of ballad and music, with Sioux Lakota Michael Spears

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "ONE VOICE: SEARCHING FOR MICHAEL SPEARS"It is a long interview, punctuated by moments of ballad and music, in which Michael Spears, Lakota Sioux, talks about life now and then, about his parents, what they endured, and what his community has experienced so far.Director/writer Cyril Morin did his first feature with Michael Spears, "The Activist," and it was a fascinating encounter for him. Not only did Michael have all the ingredients of his character, but he always had a lot of stories to tell about rites and legends. So, I wanted to know more and meet him at greater length because I had a lot of questions about the history of his Lakota community."ONE VOICE: SEARCHING FOR MICHAEL SPEARS" is therefore a documentary that reveals to us a past and a culture that we know very little about. The documentary also reveals a pain, a difficulty in making the Lakota culture exist even today. There are moments of emotion and joy. It is a unique document.The film would not have been possible without Michael Spears' commitment and generosity in speaking about his community and culture.The film will be released in the US in December on platforms, such as Apple, Amazon, Youtube. (For French-speaking countries the release is in January)

