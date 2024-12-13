Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Brake Pad Monitoring Device (SGJ-455)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new system to monitor brake pad positioning and thickness," said an inventor, from Roy, Utah, "so I invented the BRAKE PAD ANALYSIS SYSTEM ( B P A S ). My design ensures the information is clearly displayed to help maintain a high level of safety so accidents are avoided."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to monitor the condition of brake pads. In doing so, it would warn the driver so brake pads can be replaced in a timely manner. As a result, it increases safety and reduces overall maintenance costs. It also helps avoid guesswork, uncertainty, and accidents. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-455, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED