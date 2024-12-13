(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against PACS Group, (“PACS Group”, or the“Company”) (NYSE: PACS) for violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired PACS Group common stock: (a) at the time of the Company's Initial (“IPO”) on April 11, 2024, and (b) between April 11, 2024 and November 5, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On November 11, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company, certain of its current officers and directors, and underwriters, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company engaged in a“scheme” to submit false Medicare claims which“drove more than 100% of PACS' operating and net income from 2020 – 2023”; (2) that the Company engaged in a“scheme” to“bill thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare”; (3) that the Company engaged in a scheme to falsify documentation related to licensure and staffing; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, PACS Group's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in PACS Group's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here , or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (... ) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (... ).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 13, 2024 .

