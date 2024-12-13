(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (“Zeta” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ZETA) for violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Zeta common stock between February 27, 2024 and November 13, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On November 22, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Zeta used two-way contracts to artificially inflate financial results; (2) that Zeta engaged in round trip transactions to artificially inflate financial results; (3) that Zeta utilized predatory consent farms to collect user data; (4) that these consent farms have driven almost the entirety of Zeta's growth; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, Zeta's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Zeta's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here , or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (...) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 21, 2024 .

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

