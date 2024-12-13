EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG receives further repayment of EUR 7.4 million on its loan to Obotritia Capital KGaA

Potsdam, 13 December 2024 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has received a repayment of around EUR 7.4 million on its loan to Obotritia Capital KGaA ("Obotritia Capital"). This reduces the outstanding loan amount due as per contract on 31 December 2025 to EUR 15.9 million.

Since DKR had made a provision against the loan receivable from Obotritia Capital as of 30

September 2023, the current repayment and the repayment of EUR 30.6 million in October 2024 result in extraordinary income due to the reversal of the provision. For the completed financial year 2023/2024, this effect will be recognized as income of approximately EUR 28.2 million in the financial statements. The funds received from the repayment will be used to reduce debt and further strengthen the balance sheet.

About Deutsche Konsum

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local supply properties with the aim of continuous performance and the leveraging of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.





