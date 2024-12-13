Anybotics Raises Additional $60 Million To Drive US Expansion Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ANYbotics raises additional $60 million to drive US expansion

ANYbotics , a provider of four-legged robotic inspection solutions, has raised an additional $60 million, bringing its total funding to over $130 million.

The new funding is led by Qualcomm Ventures and Supernova Invest, with participation from TDK Ventures and other new investors.

Backed by existing investors from Silicon Valley and Europe, including Walden Catalyst, NGP Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Swisscanto, and Swisscom Ventures, the funding will accelerate ANYbotics' global scaling and recent expansion in the US to meet the growing demand for its industrial inspection robots and enhance the company's ability to deliver exceptional services and seamless integrations worldwide.

ANYbotics accelerates global expansion

ANYbotics is revolutionizing safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the energy, power, metals, mining, and chemical industries. Thanks to large orders from industry leaders such as BP, Equinor, Petrobras, Novelis, and Outokumpu, the company is experiencing unprecedented growth and is expanding globally.

Recent milestones include opening an office in Silicon Valley strategically positioned to enhance support and accelerate deployments for its growing North American customer base. With its innovative technology and trusted partnerships, ANYbotics is poised to redefine industrial inspection worldwide.

Global scaling efforts are further backed by collaborations with leading partners, including AWS, NVIDIA, SAP, SLB, Equans, and Siemens Energy.

These alliances strengthen ANYbotics' ability to deliver cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, integrate seamlessly into complex industrial environments, and broaden ANYbotics' global reach.

Dr Péter Fankhauser, co-founder and CEO, ANYbotics, says:“We are thrilled to have the backing of world-class investors as we accelerate our mission to transform industrial inspections through autonomous robotics.

“This additional funding allows us to scale globally, enhance our AI-driven capabilities, and continue to deliver unmatched value to our customers across industries.”

ANYbotics is investing in hardware and software development, driving improvements that enhance the performance and versatility of its inspection solutions to deliver even greater customer value.

For example, enabling ANYmal to achieve next-level performance with built-in GPUs will enhance its industrial inspection robot capabilities.

This will unlock faster processing and advanced AI analytics for anomaly detection and condition monitoring, boosting operational efficiency and safety in demanding industries.

ANYbotics closes the data technology gap with new solutions that offer customers smarter ways to transform industrial data into actionable insights. These capabilities will enable real-time, remote asset health monitoring, further improving efficiency and reducing asset downtime.

In addition, ANYbotics will expand ANYmal's payload offering, integrating enhanced sensor arrays for visual, acoustic, gas, and thermal monitoring to provide unmatched flexibility and precision, enabling the robot to meet the industry's evolving inspection needs. These advances, combined with ANYmal's proven durability and IP67 rating, solidify its position as the market leader in industrial-grade autonomous inspection solutions.

Michel Glezer, director, Qualcomm Ventures Europe (Qualcomm Wireless), says:“ANYbotics is transforming industrial operations with innovative AI-powered robotics.

“Their ability to deliver proven solutions for critical challenges in global industries positions them as a leader in the robotics market. We're proud to support their mission to enable the automation of industries through edge AI and connectivity.”

With more than 35 nationalities, ANYbotics attracts top talent worldwide. Over 200 experts are dedicated to innovation and building industrial-grade solutions that drive safety and ROI for customers.

With the additional funding, the company will continue building one of the world's largest autonomous mobile robotics teams, with expert knowledge in engineering and customer support, to ensure that customers and partners continue to benefit from advanced robotics solutions and customer care while ANYbotics continues to scale.

Michael Thomas, partner at Supernova Invest, says:“ANYbotics is tackling some of the most critical challenges in industrial automation with a truly groundbreaking approach, and the market's response underscores the immense potential of their solutions.

“We are thrilled to support their journey as they scale globally and set new benchmarks in robotics innovation.”