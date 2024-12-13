Lucid Motors Stock Jumps As US EV Tax Credit Rumors Emerge

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID)

stock experienced a significant surge on December 9, 2024,

rising by 10%

to close at $2.30. The surge came amidst rumors that President-elect Donald might revise his position on U.S. electric vehicle (EV) tax credits. Speculation about policy changes and news of Lucid's Gravity SUV production drove trading activity, with volume reaching 150.3 million shares-nearly double the daily average.

There have been rumors spreading around suggesting that the new President-elect might reverse his earlier stance on eliminating EV tax credits. While American EV manufacturers' luxury vehicles are priced above the current eligibility limits, this news brought optimism to the...

Read More>>

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub

(“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BillionDollarClub

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

BillionDollarClub

is powered by

IBN