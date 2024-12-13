Lucid Motors Stock Jumps As US EV Tax Credit Rumors Emerge
Date
12/13/2024 2:05:29 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID)
stock experienced a significant surge on December 9, 2024,
rising by 10%
to close at $2.30. The surge came amidst rumors that President-elect Donald trump might revise his position on U.S. electric vehicle (EV) tax credits. Speculation about policy changes and news of Lucid's Gravity SUV production drove trading activity, with volume reaching 150.3 million shares-nearly double the daily average.
There have been market rumors spreading around suggesting that the new President-elect might reverse his earlier stance on eliminating EV tax credits. While American EV manufacturers' luxury vehicles are priced above the current eligibility limits, this news brought optimism to the...
Read More>>
About BillionDollarClub
BillionDollarClub
(“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BillionDollarClub
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
BillionDollarClub
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN13122024000224011066ID1108991082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.