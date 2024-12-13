Techmediabreaks Ituran Location And Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) CEO Discusses Company's Journey From Humble Beginnings To Global Leadership

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN)

Co-Founder and CEO Eyal Sheratzky recently sat down with Jay Woods of Freedom Capital Markets to discuss how Ituran transformed military-grade into groundbreaking telematics solutions. From stolen vehicle recovery to advanced fleet management systems, Ituran's innovation continues to redefine the telematics industry.

Here are some highlights from their conversation:



Expansion into 27+ countries with cutting-edge technology.

Strategic partnerships with automotive leaders like GM, Nissan, and Porsche.

Leveraging AI and big data to anticipate market needs and improve driver safety. A commitment to sustainable growth with 15 years of consistent dividends.

As Eyal shared,“Ituran is more than a technology company-we are a service-oriented partner focused on innovation, growth, and delivering value to our customers and shareholders alike.”

To view the full podcast and learn more about how Ituran is driving innovation in telematics and shaping the future of mobility, visit



About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.3 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit the company's website at

.

