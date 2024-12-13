Art Exhibition Of B&R-Themed Comic Journey Of China Kicks Off In Paris

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Paris, France – An art opens to the public in Paris, in early December, themed the Comic Tour of Chinese Nation with China's Belt and Road (B&R) initiative in the views of international artists, which is organized by the Center for Asia-Pacific, China International Communications Group (CICG).







This program has embraced collections of well-known comic scholars from China, France, Italy, Argentina, Japan, South Korea and other countries. The works are presented in the form of comic art as the carrier, featuring on China's B&R and Global Civilization initiatives in the themes of Sino-foreign cultural relics protection and jointly archaeological projects.

This exceptional event offers a total immersion into the artists' unique modern-styled creativities as well as their historical emotions. Embark on a fascinating journey through the history of the Sogdians, who promoted economic, trade and cultural exchanges in different regions in the ancient times, to the sweat-bathed Tea Road, with the charming Chinese kung fu in particular, etc. Dive into a unique artistic adventure of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit in accordance with the spirit of China's Silk Road.

Wang Ning, the curator tells the reporters at the exhibition that the three-year illustrious selection of the over 100 works in this project feasted to our eyes here are only a small part of them.“We hope to produce a graphic work by means of moving stories and thought-provoking characters.”

Edmond Baudoin, a French cartoonist, shares his journey here, saying that he has been invited to China many times, benefitting greatly from communicating with Chinese artists and students. He is much appreciated with the profound basic skills and the lovers of painting among Chinese artists, encouraging Chinese younger generation to have more art communication with the world.

With the 60th Sino-French anniversary of 2024, a host of artists, based on the theme of wine, an outstanding French cultural business card, have been invited to immerse their products into the“wine label“. Many of them are presented here.

The art exhibition, stated by the co-organizer of the Cultural Center of Nouvelles D'Europe, is popular with the public. Such not-to-miss experiences are accessible to mid-January 2025.