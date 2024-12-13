Amir, Greece PM Discuss Regional Developments
Date
12/13/2024 2:01:35 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the Prime Minister of Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis the most prominent developments across the world, especially the latest developments in the region.
This came in a phone call received by His Highness the Amir Friday from Mitsotakis.
The call also dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.
MENAFN13122024000067011011ID1108991053
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.