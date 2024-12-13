عربي


Amir, Greece PM Discuss Regional Developments

12/13/2024 2:01:35 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the Prime Minister of Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis the most prominent developments across the world, especially the latest developments in the region.
This came in a phone call received by His Highness the Amir Friday from Mitsotakis.
The call also dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Gulf Times

