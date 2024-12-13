Amir, Greece PM Discuss Regional Developments

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the Prime of Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis the most prominent developments across the world, especially the latest developments in the region. This came in a phone call received by His Highness the Amir Friday from Mitsotakis. The call also dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.