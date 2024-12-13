Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Wireless Charging Device (SGJ-445)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a portable and wireless way to charge a cell phone or other electronic device within a predetermined range," said one of three inventors, from Pampa, TX, "so we invented the WE CHARGE ALL. Our design would eliminate the clutter and restrictions associated with typical charger cords."

The invention provides improved wireless charging for a cellular telephone, tablet computer, or other device. In doing so, it eliminates the frustration of unsightly cords. As a result, it increases convenience, and it allows an individual to charge/use the mobile phone while walking around the home or office. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of cell phones, tablets, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-445, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

