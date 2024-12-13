Gracefull Hometm Launches As Colorado's Leading Non-Profit Furniture Bank For Denver-Area Social Service Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Declutter for Good, Support Those in Need with GraceFull HomeTM

- EmilyJane Zahreddine, MPA, MA, FounderDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GraceFull HomeTM is now a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to transforming lives by turning excess community furnishings into comfortable homes for those exiting unhousedness, officially launches its operations this month. With over a decade of experience in disaster and emergency support, GraceFull HomeTM has already proven its impact through a successful pre-launch phase, serving over 150 families with more than $225,000 in high-quality furnishings.“Dignity is having a home; a roof over your head AND the items inside it to make it your own,” said EmilyJane Zahreddine, MPA, MA, Founder of GraceFull HomeTM.“We're here to ensure that every individual and family transitioning out of unhousedness can take that critical step toward stability and belonging.”Elevating the Experience of Giving and ReceivingGraceFull HomeTM operates as Colorado's premier furniture bank, partnering with Denver area social service providers who often face a shortage of furnishings to support their clients. The organization delivers an elevated shopping experience free of charge to individuals and families exiting homelessness, providing them with carefully curated and high-quality furniture and housewares to turn a shelter into a home.Community contributions are at the heart of GraceFull Home's model. By donating to GraceFull Home and sharing their unwanted furniture and housewares, local residents and businesses can create lasting change. All unwanted furnishing is meticulously picked up, cleaned, repaired, and repurposed, ensuring nothing goes to waste. Items that cannot be reused to serve those in need are recycled or upcycled, reinforcing the organization's commitment to sustainability.A Proven Model of SuccessDuring its pre-launch activities, GraceFull HomeTM showcased its innovative operations and sustainable approach. The organization's efforts directly impacted over 150 families, equipping them with essential furnishings and restoring their sense of home. This early success underscores the scalability and effectiveness of the GraceFull HomeTM model, positioning it as a vital resource in addressing the housing crisis across Colorado.Empowering Communities Through CollaborationGraceFull HomeTM's launch represents a significant step forward in supporting Denver area social service providers. These partnerships are pivotal in bridging the gap between emergency housing and long-term stability for vulnerable populations. By focusing on the practical needs of recently unhoused families, the organization amplifies the work of its partners and enhances the impact of their services.Join the MovementGraceFull HomeTM invites community members to participate in this transformative initiative by sharing unwanted furnishings, volunteering time, or supporting the organization financially. Together, we can ensure that every family in transition has access to the resources they need to build a stable and dignified future.To learn more about how you can help or to schedule a donation pickup, visit or contact GraceFull HomeTM at (303) 536-1666.About GraceFull HomeTMGraceFull HomeTM is a Colorado-based non-profit organization and the leading furniture bank for Denver-area social service providers. The organization transforms community excess into essential furnishings for families exiting homelessness, providing a sustainable and dignified solution to the housing crisis. By repurposing donated items and delivering an elevated shopping experience, GraceFull HomeTM ensures that every family can create a place to call home.

