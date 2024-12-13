(MENAFN- 3BL) VS&Co has been a long-time partner of the Pacific Links Foundation (PAL), an organization that seeks to prevent trafficking by empowering Vietnam's most vulnerable populations with economic opportunities by investing in and educating at-risk youth and helping survivors to build new lives.

We know the work we do also affects the communities where we operate. As a result, we are committed to advancing human rights by:

. Mitigating the risk of gender-based violence and harassment through training and monitoring in our chain.

. Identifying and engaging with local community partners working to address the prevalence of gender-based violence and harassment.

. Continuing to support organizations battling human trafficking, like Pacific Links.

VS&Co has worked with PAL for 17 years funding 3,100+ scholarships, 1,500+ career orientation summer camps and 600 bicycles for girls to commute to school in Vietnam, where paying for education in rural areas is a challenge for most families and often leads to a life of poverty.

We are sharing an inspirational story about Kim Nho Nguyen, a student and grateful recipient of a PAL/VS&Co scholarship. Her story is one of perseverance and courage as her life was completely transformed by an education. Go to page 9 of our Women's Impact Report to read a letter from Kim about her challenges, journey and landing somewhere she never imagined. Go here to learn more about how the Pacific Links Foundation is changing lives.