Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Deckboard Stand Up Nail Punch (SDK-152)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and convenient way to re-penetrate upward-protruding deck nails from a standing position," said an inventor, from Lake Stevens, Wash., "so I invented the

DECKBOARD STAND UP NAIL PUNCH. My design eliminates the hassles, hazards, and bending associated with using a traditional hammer."

The invention allows anyone from a standing position to vertically re-penetrate outdoor deck nails that have been lifted over time. In doing so, it saves time and effort. It also increases safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, renters with decks, deck builders/repair service providers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SDK-152, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

