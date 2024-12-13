(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Princess Earns Top Awards for Alaska, Dining and Premium Cruising

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a banner year introducing enthusiastic cruisers to the new Sun Princess, the next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, Princess Cruises continues to sail off with top honors from some of the most respected organizations worldwide.

Acclaimed for incredible ships, itineraries, dining, travel advisor programs and of course, romance, Princess promises an unforgettable onboard experience and wanderlust destinations to fall in love with.

Princess Cruises Celebrates End of the Year with Prestigious Industry Honors for Ships, Itineraries and Guest Experience

Here's an overview of some of the key honors and recognitions Princess Cruises received:

Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards

For an unprecedented 21st consecutive year, Princess Cruises was crowned Best Cruise Line in Alaska, cementing its legacy as the ultimate choice for travelers seeking the breathtaking wonders of the Last Frontier. With exclusive access to Glacier Bay National Park, immersive shore excursions, and unparalleled onboard experiences tailored to Alaska's rugged beauty, Princess Cruises is the reigning champion of Alaskan voyages.

Here are all the accolades Travel Weekly recognized Princess Cruises for:



Best Cruise Line in Alaska

Best Shipboard Tech

Best Travel Advisor Educational Program (Princess Academy) Best Advisor Loyalty Program

World Cruise Awards

The fourth annual World Cruise Awards are voted on by cruise professionals, media and consumers worldwide. This year Princess sailed off with two impressive awards:



World's Best Cruise Ship for Dining 2024: Sun Princess World's Best Cruise Ship for Gambling 2024: Enchanted Princess

Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Selected from a record number of entries from across the U.S. and around the world, Travel Weekly Magellan Awards represent the best in the travel industry and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all. Princess received five top Gold Awards and two Silver Award honors:



Overall Premium Ship: Sun Princess (Gold)

Premium Ship Entertainment: Spellbound by Magic Castle (Gold)

Premium Ship Itinerary: Total Eclipse Sky Princess Voyage (Gold)

Marketing Promotional Video: Experience the Incredible Sun Princess (Gold)

Cruise Marketing - Educational Program: Princess Partners (Gold)

Cruise-Overall-Cuisine: Sun Princess, the Greatest Foodie Destination at Sea (Silver) Cruise Marketing-Webinar: Connect with Princess Webinars (Silver)

Cruise Critic "Best in Cruise" Awards

Princess Cruises has been awarded the "Best Ship for Romance" in the 16th annual Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards, a program from the world's leading cruise reviews site, and its online cruise community, based on reviews submitted to Cruise Critic by travelers themselves.

Travvy Awards

At the 10th annual Travvy Awards, Princess received two gold awards, recognizing the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry, including:



Best Cruise Line – Alaska Best Cruise Line – Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific

Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards

Sun Princess and Diamond Princess were both winners in this year's Newsweek Reader's Choice Awards contest for Best Cruise Ship Casino.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises.

Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).



SOURCE Princess Cruises

