Centerpoint Energy Launches 12 Days Of Holiday Safety Winter Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Holiday campaign to include daily social tips to keep friends, family and neighbors safe during the holiday season and to promote the importance of preparedness and safety for

winter storm season

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a company-wide effort to prepare for extreme weather and the 2025 winter storm season, CenterPoint is launching a new "12 Days of Holiday Safety" campaign.

The new holiday campaign will provide important daily winter and holiday safety tips and tools for customers, as well as a social media campaign with safety resources and tips to help customers better prepare for the winter season. The holiday campaign follows a series of pre-winter preparedness actions CenterPoint has taken to strengthen and winterize its electric and gas infrastructure, as well as inspect and test cold-weather critical equipment ahead of severe weather that could impact the gas and electric system in the winter months.

"This holiday season, and through winter, we want all our customers to know about the array of safety actions we are taking to be prepared for the winter storm season, as well as how they, their families, and neighbors can be safe and better prepared for storms to come. To date, we have taken a range of actions to get ready, and we want our customers to take some simple steps to plan and stay safe ahead of extreme cold and winter storms," said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President of CenterPoint Energy's Natural Gas business.



CenterPoint Customer Campaign: 12 Days of Holiday Safety

As part of its "12 Days of Holiday Safety" campaign, CenterPoint will be raising awareness around important and helpful safety tips, tools and links to customer resources via email, as well as a new social media campaign. All of the holiday safety resources will be available at the CenterPointEnergy/ReadyForWinter website.

Among the customer safety areas CenterPoint will highlight are:



Day One: Holiday lighting safety

Day Two: Holiday cooking safety

Day Three: Use CenterPoint's new and improved Outage Tracker to stay informed

Day Four: Holiday candle safety

Day Five: Test smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors

Day Six: Fireplace safety

Day Seven: Holiday tree care and safety

Day Eight: Space heater safety

Day Nine: Unplug unused appliances, turn off unused lights and turn down thermostats

Day Ten: Be prepared – have an emergency kit stocked and ready with supplies

Day Eleven: Identify and know where your closest warming center is located Day Twelve: Sign up for CenterPoint's Power Alert Service for your home, business or family members

Electric Customers Encouraged to Enroll in Power Alert Service®

As part of its campaign, CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company's Power Alert Service®

to receive winter storm outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates by phone call, text or email.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy .

For more information, contact

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED