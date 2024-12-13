Centerpoint Energy Launches 12 Days Of Holiday Safety Winter Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Holiday campaign to include daily social media tips to keep friends, family and neighbors safe during the holiday season and to promote the importance of preparedness and safety for
winter storm season
HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a company-wide effort to prepare for extreme weather and the 2025 winter storm season, CenterPoint energy is launching a new "12 Days of Holiday Safety" campaign.
The new holiday campaign will provide important daily winter and holiday safety tips and tools for customers, as well as a social media campaign with safety resources and tips to help customers better prepare for the winter season. The holiday campaign follows a series of pre-winter preparedness actions CenterPoint has taken to strengthen and winterize its electric and gas infrastructure, as well as inspect and test cold-weather critical equipment ahead of severe weather that could impact the gas and electric system in the winter months.
"This holiday season, and through winter, we want all our customers to know about the array of safety actions we are taking to be prepared for the winter storm season, as well as how they, their families, and neighbors can be safe and better prepared for storms to come. To date, we have taken a range of actions to get ready, and we want our customers to take some simple steps to plan and stay safe ahead of extreme cold and winter storms," said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President of CenterPoint Energy's Natural Gas business.
CenterPoint Customer Campaign: 12 Days of Holiday Safety
As part of its "12 Days of Holiday Safety" campaign, CenterPoint will be raising awareness around important and helpful safety tips, tools and links to customer resources via email, as well as a new social media campaign. All of the holiday safety resources will be available at the CenterPointEnergy/ReadyForWinter website.
Among the customer safety areas CenterPoint will highlight are:
Day One: Holiday lighting safety
Day Two: Holiday cooking safety
Day Three: Use CenterPoint's new and improved Outage Tracker to stay informed
Day Four: Holiday candle safety
Day Five: Test smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors
Day Six: Fireplace safety
Day Seven: Holiday tree care and safety
Day Eight: Space heater safety
Day Nine: Unplug unused appliances, turn off unused lights and turn down thermostats
Day Ten: Be prepared – have an emergency kit stocked and ready with supplies
Day Eleven: Identify and know where your closest warming center is located
Day Twelve: Sign up for CenterPoint's Power Alert Service for your home, business or family members
Electric Customers Encouraged to Enroll in Power Alert Service®
As part of its campaign, CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company's Power Alert Service®
to receive winter storm outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates by phone call, text or email.
About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy .
For more information, contact
Media Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE CenterPoint Energy
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13122024003732001241ID1108990955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.