Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cap Key Wrench (SDK-148)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new handheld tool that would make it easier to open or close cleanout caps or valves," said an inventor, from Ocean Shores, Wash., "so I invented the CAP KEY WRENCH. My universal design allows you to easily and safely access these caps below any surface level or within the interior of pipe configurations."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized tool for easy access of different sized plumbing cleanout caps. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using conventional handheld tools to access caps. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also reduces struggle, strain and potential damage. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, plumbers, utility workers, and sewer scope inspection personnel.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

