A New Favorite In Modern Payment Solutions, UPCX Wallet Announces Over 100,000 Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its launch, the UPCX wallet has quickly attracted over 100,000 registered users, showcasing its unique appeal and practicality in modern payment solutions.









The UPCX wallet was designed to simplify the digital currency user experience, making its operation as intuitive and convenient as traditional mobile payment services. Notably, the "named account" feature stands out, allowing users to easily set up their accounts in the same way they create email addresses. This significantly lowers the barrier to entry and enhances the user experience.

In terms of payment options, the UPCX wallet supports a variety of convenient methods, including QR code scanning, displaying QR codes, and NFC (Near Field Communication) payment technology. This ensures that users can complete transactions quickly and securely in various settings. Whether in retail stores, dining establishments, or public transportation, the UPCX wallet provides a seamless payment experience. Additionally, for areas with unstable electricity or poor network signals, the UPCX wallet's offline payment feature ensures that users can make payments smoothly in any environment, guaranteeing the continuity and security of transactions.

Beyond its payment functions, the UPCX wallet leverages blockchain technology to provide secure information transmission services. All information is encrypted and recorded on the blockchain as a special type of transaction, ensuring the privacy and security of communications. To enhance system security, the UPCX wallet limits the frequency of free information transmissions and implements a charging mechanism for excess usage. This effectively prevents DDoS attacks and maintains the stable operation of the system.

UPCX Chief Marketing Officer Koki Sato stated,“Our wallet has officially reached 100,000 users, marking an important milestone for the UPCX community! We are very grateful for the trust our growing community has placed in us and believe that with our secure, user-friendly, and innovative solutions, we can redefine blockchain payments.”

As the digital payment market continues to grow, the UPCX wallet is set to further expand its influence globally, thanks to its advanced technology and user-friendly design.

