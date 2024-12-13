Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Rolling Pin (SBT-1904)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed rolling pin that would provide the user with greater control and less strain during use," said an inventor, from Orleans, Calif., "so I invented THE MOUNTAIN MAN ROLLING PIN. My design would take less and force to achieve the same outcome when rolling dough."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a rolling pin. In doing so, it increases control. It also helps reduce stress and strain on the hands and wrists, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bakers and bakeries, households, commercial kitchens, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1904, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

