Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Vehicle Windshield Product (SBM-126)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle windshield product to help dim headlight glare from oncoming while driving at night," said an inventor, from Yuba City, Calif., "so I invented the SMART WINDSHIELD. My versatile design would also detect and highlight animals, provide security, and even help guide the driver with illuminated GPS."

The invention provides an improved accessory for vehicle windshields. In doing so, it would dim bright headlight glare from oncoming vehicles at night. As a result, it helps avoid eyestrain and discomfort. It also offers other safety, security and convenience features. The invention features an automatic and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBM-126, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED