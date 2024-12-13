عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Informs About The Upgrade Of Senior Debt Ratings By Fitch Ratings


12/13/2024 12:45:54 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the upgrade of senior debt ratings by Fitch Ratings

Attachment

  • 2024 12 13 Upgrade Fitch EN

MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108990904


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search