Xraised Exclusive: Dr. Jason Roop Discusses Groundbreaking Trait-Based Model Of Recovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xraised had the honor of interviewing Dr. Jason Roop , Founder and CEO of The Center for Trait-Based Transformation , to explore his innovative approach to addiction recovery, leadership development, and organizational growth. With over a decade of research and a personal journey through recovery, Dr. Roop is revolutionizing the way we view personal and professional transformation.

Transforming Recovery and Leadership with Trait-Based Approaches

Dr. Roop shared the inspiration behind his life's work, rooted in his personal experience overcoming addiction and the realization that individuals with substance use disorder often possess incredible, untapped leadership traits. His Trait-Based Model of Recovery shifts away from the traditional deficiency model, offering an empowering, evidence-based framework that reduces stigma while fostering dignity and purpose.

"Trait-Based Transformation goes beyond addressing character defects," said Dr. Roop. "It embraces the strengths within, helping individuals recover their true selves and build a hopeful future."

Innovative DEI Integration for Inclusive Impact

At The Center for Trait-Based Transformation, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are at the core of their philosophy. Their recovery and prevention programs feature a diverse array of voices, creating a universal, accessible approach to transformation. "We celebrate the unique expressions of every individual, ensuring that all clients feel seen, heard, and connected," Dr. Roop explained.

Measurable Impact on Lives and Organizations

Dr. Roop revealed impressive results from the Trait-Based Model of Recovery, including a 71.5% reduction in depression and a 58.5% decrease in anxiety among program participants. Significant improvement was observed in 9 out of the 10 core traits that form the foundation of the Trait-Based Model of Recovery, including resilience, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence. These traits are critical for fostering personal growth and sustainable recovery, demonstrating the program's efficacy in transforming participants' lives. From addiction recovery centers to schools, this revolutionary program is making waves, helping individuals rediscover their potential and purpose.

One success story Dr. Roop highlighted was Alex from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Facing temptation one day, Alex revisited a Trait-Based lesson that resonated with him, choosing sobriety over relapse. "These are the transformations that make our work worthwhile," Dr. Roop shared.

About The Center for Trait-Based Transformation

The Center for Trait-Based Transformation is a pioneer in innovative recovery, prevention and leadership development solutions. Their evidence-based programs empower individuals and organizations to thrive by harnessing on intrinsic strengths and cultivating key leadership traits. Through tailored interventions that promote personal growth, resilience, and positive decision-making, the Center for Trait-Based Transformation helps build healthier communities and equips participants with the tools for lifelong success.

For more information about their programs, visit The Center for Trait-Based Transformation.

