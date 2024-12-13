Terry Milam Geaslin's New Book Helps Uncover Life Shaping Stories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Your Living Years

Terry Milam Geaslin

A Thought-Provoking Guide to Preserving Family Histories and Uncovering Personal Insights by Terry Milam Geaslin

ANDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Terry Milam Geaslin is excited to introduce her latest book, Your Living Years : Discovering Through Questions, a transformative guide in the Religion & Spirituality genre now available on . This deeply reflective offers readers a unique and meaningful way to explore their family histories, uncover personal insights, and foster deeper connections through thought-provoking questions.In Your Living Years, readers answer questions that encourage self-discovery and spark conversations with loved ones. This book helps you revisit memories and reflect on life's big questions. It acts as a personal journal and a way to preserve family stories. Whether you want to connect with yourself or your loved ones, it will inspire meaningful conversations and uncover your family's hidden treasures.About the Author:Terry Milam Geaslin is a lifelong advocate for preserving family histories. Originally from Texas and now residing in East Tennessee, Terry has dedicated her life to capturing personal narratives, motivated by her early work with Norm, a 94-year-old whose stories inspired her to document the tapestry of life. With a background in English and History, Terry has shared her passion for storytelling through seminars, assisted living workshops, and collaborative projects like Walk With the Shadow. Now, with Your Living Years, she brings her years of experience to help families preserve their own legacies.Your Living Years is available for purchase on Amazon at this link.For media inquiries or review copies, please contact:Terry Milam GeaslinEmail: ...Phone: (865) 207-0508

Arlo Ayden

Marketing- Core Web Digitals

+1 832-534-0309

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.