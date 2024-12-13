Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialized Screed Hook With Handle (RSJ-209)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new screed hook with an easy-to-apply handle to increase efficiency during the

screeding-concrete process," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the EASY SCREW SCREED HOOK. My design can be quickly attached and adjusted, and it eliminates the need for tools to affix the hook to the stake."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized screed hook with an integrated handle. In doing so, it allows for easy attachment of the device to any screed stake. It also ensures that the screed pouring and leveling process is achieved at the proper height, and with efficiency. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building construction contractors, concrete/cement workers and installation crew members. Additionally, it saves time and effort.

